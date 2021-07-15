MAHE launches book on ‘managing large hospitals’

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has brought out a book titled ‘Transformation Beyond Sight - A Narrative of Experiences and Challenges in Managing Large Hospitals’. Published by Manipal Universal Press (MUP), the book was released by HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, recently.

Quoting Ballal, a press statement said that healthcare and hospital administration have grown more complex, increasing pressure on them to provide quality healthcare with humaneness. He appreciated the author for a resourceful book that gives information about working with traditional processes and updates on the modern hospital management system.

He said that MAHE encourages young professionals to share their experience and supports writing through MUP to share their world of experience to others and upcoming aspirants of different fields to select their profession, understanding the facts from their peers through this kind of work.

Introducing the book, Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, said the hospital management system is generally beyond the sight of a common man. The book makes it almost visible as the author has systematically documented the system’s functioning based on his own experience.

CG Muthanna, Chief Operating Officer, Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, appreciated the author for documenting healthcare and hospital operation experiences. The press statement said that Jibu Thomas, author of the book, expressed gratitude to his colleagues and health professionals who supported bringing out the book.