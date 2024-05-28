Movie buffs will be able to watch movies at ₹99 per admission on May 31 across various screens in the country, as part of the Cinema Lovers Day initiatives launched by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI). The industry association said over 4,000 screens will be participating in this initiative including PVR-INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj Cinemas, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Moviemax, Wave, M2K and Delite.

This comes at a time when the March quarter was the weakest for the cinema industry due to lack of appeal for content that was released in Hindi and other languages, besides limited Hollywood releases. The ongoing General Election has also impacted the flow of new releases in the current quarter. With a stronger content pipeline on the cards, the industry expects to see an uptick in footfalls and strong content pipeline from June.

The multiplex industry is banking on new releases such as Mr and Mrs Mahi,Chotta Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan and Haikyuu the Dumpster Battleto drive footfalls this Friday.

Beat the heat

Kamal Gianchandani, President, MAI, told businessline, “The initiative aims to bring together audience from all age-groups to the theatres, especially to beat the heat during this holiday season. It also aims to make multiplexes more accessible to new consumers. We have seen families and large groups come out to watch movies during the National Cinema Day initiative last year. Participating screens saw strong occupancies in the range of 50-70 per cent across screens. We expect to witness similar trends on May 31.”

The industry body said that it also hopes to encourage consumers who haven’t yet returned to their local theatres in post-pandemic times. In October last year, MAI’s National Cinema Day initiative had drawn over six million cinema-goers on a single day across screens.

Talking about the outlook for the industry in the coming months, Gianchandani said, “We will see a robust content pipeline in the second half of the year going up to December-January. Producers are jostling for space to release their movie in the second half of the year.” He said the industry does not expect to see much of an impact due to the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Participating cinemas will be releasing additional details on their respective websites and through social media channels, the industry body added.