Maiden edition of ‘Tiger Triumph’ concludes in Kakinada

Can Jaishankar rev up the diplomatic corps?
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
Indian and US armed forces concluded the inaugural tri-services exercise ‘Tiger Triumph’ in Kakinada on Thursday, with a closing ceremony held on board the US Navy ship Germantown.
The maiden Tri-Services US-India Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Amphibious Exercise, known as Tiger Triumph, took place from November 13 to November 21, and it represents the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.
The first phase of the exercise (the Harbour phase) took place in Visakhapatnam from November 13 to 16, and included Subject Matter Expert Exchanges on Amphibious and HADR operations.
The second (Sea phase) was from November 17 to 21, during which Indian and US forces jointly transited from Visakhapatnam to the simulated HADR location at Kakinada.
In Kakinada, troops transferred ashore and set up a Joint Command and Control Centre and a Joint Relief and Medical Camp.
More than 500 US Marines and sailors and 1,200 Indian soldiers, sailors and airmen participated in the nine-day exercise.
The exercise included live fire drills, ship manoeuvres and landings by Indian helicopters on the Germantown’s flight deck.
As India seeks greater influence in global policy-making, an understaffed foreign service needs to be reshaped
Will our personal and professional productivity increase if we migrate to a four-day work week?
Can the revolt by women in Japan lead to a global rethink on hiring policies that focus too much on ...
Good display and impressive specs for the price make the 10-inch tablet a value-for-money deal
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
A parent/guardian could invest in the name of the child and operate it until they turn 18
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
On the occasion of World Philosophy Day, a toast to an ancient school of thought that sees the universe as one
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
The proposed fee hike has piled the odds against Ramjal Meena, a security guard-turned-student who became a ...
The antidote to mild annoyances — from a bout of flu to the dreaded Monday morning blues — is humour
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...