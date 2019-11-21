Maiden edition of ‘Tiger Triumph’ concludes in Kakinada

Indian and US armed forces concluded the inaugural tri-services exercise ‘Tiger Triumph’ in Kakinada on Thursday, with a closing ceremony held on board the US Navy ship Germantown.

The maiden Tri-Services US-India Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Amphibious Exercise, known as Tiger Triumph, took place from November 13 to November 21, and it represents the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

The first phase of the exercise (the Harbour phase) took place in Visakhapatnam from November 13 to 16, and included Subject Matter Expert Exchanges on Amphibious and HADR operations.

The second (Sea phase) was from November 17 to 21, during which Indian and US forces jointly transited from Visakhapatnam to the simulated HADR location at Kakinada.

In Kakinada, troops transferred ashore and set up a Joint Command and Control Centre and a Joint Relief and Medical Camp.

More than 500 US Marines and sailors and 1,200 Indian soldiers, sailors and airmen participated in the nine-day exercise.

The exercise included live fire drills, ship manoeuvres and landings by Indian helicopters on the Germantown’s flight deck.