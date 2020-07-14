Major fire mishap at Visakha Solvents's plant in Vizag Pharma City

A major fire broke out in chemical manufacturer Visakha Solvents Ltd's plant in the Pharma City, Parawada, Visakhapatnam.

As per the information available with police and revenue officials, a series of blasts led to a major fire in the plant around 11 pm on Monday. The number of workers present in the plant at the time of mishap is not known immediately. About six workers with severe burns have been shifted to a nearby hospital. There could be about 50 to 60 employees inside the plant, according to locals.

About a half a dozen fire-engines have been pressed into service and fire-fighting is on. This is the third mishap in the port city in the last couple of months after a styrene gas leak in LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd (LGPI) and Sainor Life Sciences. While the LGPI accident claimed 12 lives, Sainor mishap left two dead. The panel on LGPI mishap has submitted its report only a week ago and called for greater caution and coordination.