Majority of students feel confident about career prospects: Study

Majority of students in Indian universities and across the globe are confident about their future career prospects even in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study.
The study on career outlook, conducted by global association of investment professionals CFA Institute, surveyed more than 15,000 current university students and recent graduates aged 18-25 from 15 markets.
The markets included Australia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan and Singapore in the Asia Pacific region. The number of Indian students surveyed was 1,000.
The survey found that IT and telecom, education, government, media, marketing and finance were identified as the top-five most sought-after industries for career choices. Around 55 per cent students said their perceptions on career prospects, desires and expectations have changed since the Covid-19 outbreak.
Lack of jobs and low pay in their preferred sector were identified as their two biggest fears with regards to their job prospects. More than half of the respondents plan to prolong their time in education while the job market is still volatile, it added.
