Maker Village’s start-up launch AI-drone to combat Covid-19

A start-up at Maker Village Kochi has developed a AI-enabled drone to monitor body temperature, supply essential commodities and spray disinfectants.
The Garud has been designed and engineered by AI Aerial Dynamics at the Maker Village, which is India’s largest electronic hardware incubator and ESDM facility.
The indigenously-made drone is more efficient than those currently imported from other countries, where the applicable payload is lower than that of Garud and customisation is not possible, officials said today.
Garud can monitor roads and bylanes besides residential pockets and aerodromes that have been locked down across the country in an effort to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Already, Kerala Police are using the drones to ensure the efficacy of the shutdown.
Also, the aerial vehicle can collect thermal data by using an array of IR sensors and advanced digital technology called EDGE (Enhanced Data rates for GSM Evolution).
The vehicle can collect swabs and samples of people for Covid-19 test. It has the capacity to carry to 60 kg, thus facilitating the distribution of even essential commodities if needed. Further, Garud can feature a modern sprayer that can be used to shower disinfectants. It has also a loudspeaker for public announcements, according to AI Aerial Dynamics founder-CEO Vishnu V Nath.
