Makers of essential goods face logistics nightmare in getting raw material supplies

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
Though connected, we seem to living in a disconnected world today, as district borders have been shut for public movement to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the Government, through its notification clearly brought out a comprehensive list of essential services that would remain operational (but not unhampered) during the 21-day lockdown.
“While such services are operational, the free movement of essential items is hampered at every check post resulting in a time lag/delay,” said an industry insider, adding, “because there is no clarity at the level of the personnel manning the check posts.”
Urging the district administration to intervene and resolve such issues, SK Sundararaman, Managing Director, Shiva Texyarn, pointed out that the challenge was in sourcing raw material.
“We are into the business of coveralls -- protective clothing worn by medical personnel when additional protection is needed. There is a huge demand-supply gap in the business we are in today. The issue is in sourcing the raw material to make the coverall. We are import-dependent. The viral barrier films used in the making of the product are imported from China, Taiwan and Europe. The trouble started brewing when China was impacted by the deadly virus. The Chinese pipeline has since restarted, but there is a major problem on the logistics front. There is no coordination,” Sundararaman said.
Stating that the logistics nightmare was looming large on this business, particularly as these films would have to be brought here from Delhi, crossing numerous check posts at various State borders, he said “there is absolutely no support at this juncture and the delay is causing more harm than good. What is the use of a facility if we are not able to cater on time,” he asked.
“The shortfall is as high as 90 per cent, and there is global shortage of this material,” he said, stressing on the need for support -- particularly for emergency capability services -- from the district administration and State Governments.
“If people in uniform/paramilitary personnel escort the vehicle, there should be some reprieve,” he added.
The company produces a diverse range of unique and specialised products, including membrane-laminated fabrics, chemical and biological protection suits etc.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...