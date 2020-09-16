Malabar Gold & Diamonds to open first store in Patna on September 19

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
Malabar Gold & Diamonds will inaugurate its first store in Patna through a unique virtual launch event on September 19.
Actor Anil Kapoor and Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed will inaugurate the store in the virtual event, which will be streamed on its official Facebook page.
Located at Boring Canal Road, the showroom is a part of its global expansion plan of the jeweller and its vision to strengthen retail presence in eastern India. The jeweller said that it will hold more virtual store launches to inaugurate showrooms across India going forward, to comply with the safety and security guidelines in the post-Covid scenario.
The 5,500-sq ft store in Patna will offer a safe and hygienic retail environment to customers by adopting all the necessary precautions and safety measures.
“The store will help us further expand our presence in eastern India. The virtual store launch will bring an element of novelty to our main foray into Bihar. Our retail expansion is a part of our plan to become the number one gold retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and sales. So, we have plans to triple the number of showrooms in the next five years,” said Ahammed.
“Our unparalleled transparency in pricing and quality has helped us win customer confidence across the country and beyond. We want to offer our unique services, facilities and unmatched variety to the customers in Bihar,” said O Asher, Managing Director, India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
