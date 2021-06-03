Malabar Gold to contribute 1 lakh free Covid vaccines

With a mission to strengthen the fight against the pandemic, the jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds has decided to contribute one lakh free Covid-19 vaccines.

The vaccines will be administered for people who are vulnerable to the disease with limited access to the vaccine apart from jewellery artisans, employees, investors and their dependents. This programme is part of a series of CSR initiatives Malabar Gold & Diamonds have been working on during the pandemic.

“We have earmarked ₹8 crore for the vaccination drive and this initiative is the first step in our contribution to the nation-wide vaccination drive. We will use our services and infrastructure to reach out to and vaccinate those who are most vulnerable to the disease. This includes the elderly and those with chronic illnesses who will be identified through charitable associations and likeminded organizations” MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group said.

The vaccination drive will be held at the company premises and through tie-ups with leading hospitals administering WHO approved vaccines, he said.