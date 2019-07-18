Mallya’s UK extradition appeal to be heard in February 2020

Vijay Mallya’s appeal in the UK High Court against his extradition order has been listed for a three-day hearing from February 11 next year, the UK court said on Thursday.

He had won a reprieve earlier this month when a two-judge panel granted him permission to appeal against the extradition order of a lower court to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an alleged ₹9,000 crore in India.

The appeal hearing has been listed on 11 February 2020 with a time estimate of three days, a UK High Court official said.

At a hearing on July 2, Justices George Leggatt and Andrew Popplewell concluded that “arguments can be reasonably made on some aspects of the prima facie case presented on behalf of the Indian government.