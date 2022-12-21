Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asking him to follow strict Covid protocols during the Bharat Jodo Yatra or suspend it “in the interest of the country”.

A similar letter has also been written to the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking him to follow Covid guidelines during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, keeping in mind the public health emergency situation.

Public health emergency

“Follow the Covid guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra ...and if it is not possible to follow the protocols, then keeping in view the public health emergency situation and considering the ongoing Covid situation, we request that the Bharat Jodo Yatra be suspended in the interest of the country,” the letters by the Union Health Minister mentioned.

According to the letter, Covid protocols mandate the use of masks and sanitisers, while the rallies should have participation only from vaccinated people. The organisers need to ensure that these guidelines are followed.

The guidelines also mandate the those participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra be isolated before and after participation.

Mandaviya referred to letters written to him by Rajasthan MPs P P Chaudhary and Nihal Chand expressing concerns over guidelines not being followed.