Mangalore varsity to set up ‘biz lab’ for commerce, business administration streams

Mangalore University is planning to set up a ‘business laboratory’ to provide better experiential learning for students of business administration and commerce streams, according to PS Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor of the university.

Inaugurating a conference on ‘Emerging business trends – 2020’, organised by the Department of Studies in Commerce of Mangalore University on Wednesday, he said today’s students need to have skill-based applications, if they want to survive in this competitive world. In such a situation, the university wants to provide better experiential learning process for its students. They will be provided more hands-on experience through this initiative.

He wants to make ‘business laboratory’ a centralised facility for students from commerce, business administration, and tourism and travel streams of the university.

Stating that a committee has been formed to look into this subject, he said it is expected to give its report by March-end. He hoped that the ‘business laboratory’ will be set up in Mangalore University campus by the end of May.

Delivering the keynote address, G Giridhar Prabhu, Chairman of the Mangaluru-based Achal Industries Pvt Ltd, said India can become a “₹400-trillion economy” by 2030, if it takes initiatives to introspect on certain points for growth.

Looking at various facets of world economy, it is essential for colleges and universities to impart knowledge on commercial geography to the students. Giving the example of potato cultivation in the country, he said students may be aware of potato cultivation in West Bengal. Now the cultivation is also coming up in a state like Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, a student should have real-time information on the commodity concerned.

Considering this, it is time for colleges and universities to come out at least with project works on commercial geography, he said.

Bhaskar Hande, Zonal Manager of Syndicate Bank, Manipal, said that BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector is the major driver of the economy in the country. He said the emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence are now playing a major role in BFSI sector.

Vedava P, Chairman of Department of Commerce of Mangalore University, explained the highlights of two-day conference on ‘Emerging business trends’. TN Sreedhara, Dean of Faculty of Commerce of Mangalore University, presided over the inaugural programme. Harishchandra B, Deputy Controller of Accounts, Mangalore Electricity Supply Company, spoke on the occasion.