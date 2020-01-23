Mangaluru airport bomb accused used internet to buy, assemble explosive material: Police

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
The accused in the Mangaluru International Airport bomb scare case used open sources to learn about the preparation of explosive materials and e-commerce platforms to buy the components, according to PS Harsha, Commissioner of Mangaluru City Police.
The Mangaluru police had taken into custody the accused Adithya Rao, a native of Manipal, in Bengaluru on January 22. Rao had told police in Bengaluru that he had placed the explosive material in a bag at Mangaluru International Airport on January 20.
Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Thursday, Harsha said that the accused had admitted to using open platform sources on the internet to study about explosive substances, typesand ways to assemble it.
Though he thought of sourcing the materials required for making the explosives in the open market, he dropped that idea after growing wary of the fact that he might be caught during the process.
Referring to the submission of the accused, the Commissioner said Rao then took to e-commerce platforms to source minute components and then convert them into explosive products.
Stating that this incident posed threat to the internal security of the country, Harsha said Mangaluru City Police considers this as an act of sabotage.
“We have taken it as a top priority. We have registered two cases of serious nature in this regard,” he said, adding that the case of having planted this explosive device has attracted sections under the Explosive Substances Act, and a section under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
Referring to the statements of the accused, he said Rao had developed a grudge towards Airports Authority of India (AAI) as he did not get the job of the security guard at Bengaluru International Airport.
Subsequently he had planned to disrupt AAI systems, and studied various roles and responsibilities of AAI. Rao was earlier sentenced for making threat calls to Bengaluru airport.
The 37-year-old accused, who has educational qualifications of BE (Mechanical Engineering) and MBA (Marketing and Operations), had worked in several organisations belonging from BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sector, and in automobile companies.
He had also worked as a security guard in some educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada district. After that he had worked in several bars and restaurants in Bengaluru and Mangaluru, the commissioner said.
