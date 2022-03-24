Mangaluru airport gets ACI accreditation

Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded the certificate of accreditation to Mangaluru International Airport (MIA). The accreditation is for level one of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation programme.

A statement by the MIA said the certificate recognizes the commitment of the airport to continual customer experience improvement. The certificate, which was issued on March 16, is valid for one year.

Participating airports undergo a comprehensive review and training process that includes stakeholder and employee engagement and staff development. It is the only programme in the airport industry to provide a 360 degree view of customer experience management, it said.

MIA is the third airport in India from the Asia Pacific region to get this coveted accreditation, the statement said.

This accreditation comes on the back of the ACI World's ‘Voice of the Customer’ award that MIA received in February, it added.