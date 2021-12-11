Mangaluru airport offers pre-booking for RTPCR test

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has started the pre-booking facility for passengers who need to undergo RTPCR test. The testing facility has been arranged in the pre-immigration arrival hall and in the departure area.

The pre-booking link - bit.ly/3IbldkM - takes users to the Covid-19 page of MIA. The page provides Covid-19 information, has helpline numbers and Covid-19 FAQs that passengers arriving at MIA need for mandatory compliance. A statement by MIA said this is an additional value-added service that the airport is providing for the passengers.

This will be useful for passengers arriving from the at-risk countries who can now book the test beforehand and proceed to undergo the same on arrival. Dedicated testing counter has been set up for passengers who pre-book their RTPCR test and will save time otherwise taken for registration.

MIA has also set up waiting area sufficient for 92 passengers, six registrations counters and two sampling booths, including 70 rapid RTPCR machines.

It said that dedicated passenger service executives are available in this area to assist the passengers. Stringent sanitizing at regular intervals and deep cleaning are being conducted at the areas where testing and seating arrangement has been made for passengers at arrivals. MIA has enhanced safety and convenience measures to handle international arrivals efficiently and safely, the statement said.