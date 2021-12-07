Mangaluru airport plans more self-service kiosks

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), which has four common-use self-service kiosks, plans to increase the number in a phased manner.

A media statement said that MIA has four common-use self-service kiosks enabling flyers to print the boarding passes. Of them, three are enabled to print both the boarding pass and baggage tag.

The airport has definite plans to set up additional common-use self-service kiosks with the above feature, and they will be installed in a phased manner to decongest space opposite the check-in area, it said.

The presence of these kiosks helps the passengers to go contactless during the global pandemic. While these kiosks have been there before, they have gained wider acceptance among flyers in the Covid era, it said.

At present, Air India, Air India Express, GoFirst, and IndiGo have facilitated the use of these kiosks for their respective customers, the statement added.