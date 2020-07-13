Mangaluru to witness a week-long lockdown from July 16

The Dakshina Kannada district administration will impose a one-week lockdown from July 16, according to Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada.

He informed the media after attending a video conference with the Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, on Monday. The Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, and other elected representatives from the district attended the video conference.

The Chief Minister asked the administration to take a decision on the lockdown in the district after analysing the situation in the region. The elected representatives were of the opinion to impose a lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

Stating that there is enough time for the public to get ready for the week-long lockdown, he said it will be imposed from July 16 onwards. The Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Sindhu B Rupesh, will issue detailed guidelines on this soon, he said.

Udupi

Meanwhile, Udupi district administration will meet the elected representatives from the district on Tuesday to discuss on the measures to control the spread of Covid-19 in the region.

The Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, G Jagadeesha, said that the Chief Minister has asked the administration to take a decision on the lockdown based on the situation in the district.

He said the administration will meet the elected representatives from the district on Tuesday in this regard.

The meeting will also look into the option of just sealing the borders to control the spread of Covid-19 cases than imposing a lockdown in the region.

He said the district administration will give enough time for the public to be prepared for the lockdown, if there is need for its imposition in the region, he added.