Mangaluru to witness a week-long lockdown from July 16

How Sony is using Covid-19 to shift the focus of photographic solutions
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
The Dakshina Kannada district administration will impose a one-week lockdown from July 16, according to Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada.
He informed the media after attending a video conference with the Karnataka Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, on Monday. The Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, and other elected representatives from the district attended the video conference.
The Chief Minister asked the administration to take a decision on the lockdown in the district after analysing the situation in the region. The elected representatives were of the opinion to impose a lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19 in the district.
Stating that there is enough time for the public to get ready for the week-long lockdown, he said it will be imposed from July 16 onwards. The Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Sindhu B Rupesh, will issue detailed guidelines on this soon, he said.
Meanwhile, Udupi district administration will meet the elected representatives from the district on Tuesday to discuss on the measures to control the spread of Covid-19 in the region.
The Deputy Commissioner of Udupi, G Jagadeesha, said that the Chief Minister has asked the administration to take a decision on the lockdown based on the situation in the district.
He said the administration will meet the elected representatives from the district on Tuesday in this regard.
The meeting will also look into the option of just sealing the borders to control the spread of Covid-19 cases than imposing a lockdown in the region.
He said the district administration will give enough time for the public to be prepared for the lockdown, if there is need for its imposition in the region, he added.
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...