Manipal-based Bharatiya Vikas Trust gets Ashden Award 2021

The Manipal-based Bharatiya Vikas Trust (BVT) has won the Ashden Award for 2021. BVT has bagged the Ashden Award in the ‘Energy Access Skills’ category.

The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado Quesada, presented the award to Sudhir Kulkarni, Master Trainer of BVT, and Sudeeptha Ghosh, consultant of BVT, at Glasgow on Thursday.

BVT trains two groups key to widening energy access – grassroots entrepreneurs and the financiers that can help the grassroots entrepreneurs thrive.

The trust upskills bank staff and managers giving them the knowledge and confidence to lend to renewable energy enterprises. According to BVT, this innovative approach closes a ‘finance gap’ limiting the spread of clean energy as a means of making a living.

Quoting Ramesh Tunga, who was the regional manager for Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB), till recently, a statement said the bank is using the trust’s training programmes as a business opportunity.

Stating that such programmes have helped the bank to boost its client base, he said, tailors are one key group the bank is now more able to support. “We have designed three to four customised funding schemes to boost their productivity. Switching to solar energy is one of them,” he said.

The trust trains bankers at all levels – from field officers and branch managers to executive leadership – as well as staff at cooperative institutions, micro-finance institutions and government departments.

Grassroots entrepreneurs

BVT also trains grassroots entrepreneurs, with targeted support for women, and works closely with local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and government officials.

BVT officials said trust’s pioneering work has supported the deployment of six lakh solar energy systems in India, raising incomes and improving people’s daily lives.

Training for entrepreneurs includes business planning information and an introduction to financial institutions. This helps them launch businesses centred on food processing, cold storage, textile work, and many other activities.

A BVT statement said the trust has trained about 50,000 entrepreneurs and 15,000 financiers till now. The trust’s courses range in length from a few days to a month. They include mixing classroom workshops with hands-on sessions. Content adapted for each course includes information about how different technologies and markets work, and the investment required and returns that can be generated.

Quoting Revathi Naik from Udupi district of Karnataka, who was trained by BVT, a statement said she opened a textile workshop after joining one of the trust’s courses. “After getting trained for a month in 2014, I applied for a loan at the bank, set up four sewing machines and started my business. Today I am happy that I am providing a livelihood to four women and their families,” she said.

A statement said that BVT has been driving the spread of renewable energy since 1996. Its approach is designed with and for local people, and the trust’s support particularly helps marginalised groups, including women, young people and people with disabilities.