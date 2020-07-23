Manipur water supply project is a ‘Raksha Bandhan’ gift. says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone through video conferencing for a water supply project in Manipur, calling it a “Raksha Bandhan gift”, the Hindustan Times reported

Modi, in his video conference, said the project would supply clean water to Greater Imphal and around 1,700 villages of Manipur. This project will act as a lifeline to one lakh families in the State.

The project had been modelled in consultation with local panchayats.

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his cabinet colleagues, MPs, and MLAs, also attended the video conference.

Modi said the Manipur Water Supply Project will also generate employment for thousands of people in the region.

The Manipur Water Supply Project is funded under the Centre’s ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ scheme to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to 1,185 habitations with 1,42,749 households.

The project will also cover households in the Greater Imphal Planning area; 1,731 rural habitations with 2,80,756 households in 16 districts will also be covered. The project is worth ₹3,054.58 crore with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.