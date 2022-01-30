‘Corruption a termite’: Modi urges people to work together to eliminate the menace

Terming corruption a termite and stressing on the urgency of its elimination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said all the people of the country have to work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible and cannot wait until 2047.

Responding to a student’s dream to see India in 2047 where everyone gets respected life, farmers prosper and there was no corruption, Modi said: “The country is rapidly progressing on this direction. Corruption is like a termite and it weakens ( khokhla) the country. Why to wait till 2047? This task (to eliminate corruption) has to be performed jointly by all the citizens, including the youth, and to be done as soon as possible.

“And, therefore, it becomes necessary that we give priority to our duties. Where there is a sense of duty, where the duty is supreme, corruption cannot exist.” The Prime Minister was speaking through the radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat.

‘Broad, comprehensive outlook’

Highlighting that more than one crore children have sent him “their Mann Ki Baat” via postcards from across the country and even abroad on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav (75 th year of Independence), Modi said they gave a glimpse of the broad and comprehensive outlook of the new generation for the country’s future.

In his broadcast, Modi also spoke about merging of the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial. “On this emotional moment, many countrymen and the family of martyrs had tears in their eyes,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s decision to construct an eight-lane open synthetic track and Astroturf football stadium in Ladakh, situated 10,000 feet above the sea level. The construction of the 30,000-capacity stadium will be completed soon, he said, adding that a 1,000-bed hostel, too, is coming up there. This will boost tourism in Ladakh, he said.

Fight against Covid-19

On the pandemic, Modi said as many as 4.5 crore children in the 15-18 age group got vaccinated so far, which is 60 per cent of the youth has received vaccine within 3-4 weeks of opening the window for them. In 20 days, about one crore people have received booster dose of the vaccine, he said. Appealing people to stay safe and expecting continuation of economic activities, Modi said the cases of infection have started declining.

The government on Sunday said 2,34,281 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 18,84,937. Active cases constitute 4.59 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. Weekly positivity rate stands at 16.40 per cent and the daily positivity rate is at 14.50 per cent. A total of 16,15,993 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, taking cumulative tests to over 72.73 crore.