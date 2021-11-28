Mann ki Baat: PM Modi praises start-ups

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the start-ups in India who are working on different fields and praised the ones who are working on betterment of the environment.

In the 83rd edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said that there were hardly nine or 10 start-ups till 2015 which were unicorns (with valuation of $1 billion), but today there are 70 unicorns and many of them are providing solutions to global problems through their start-ups.

“It is true, this is the era of start-up, and it is also true that in the world of start-up, India is leading in a way in the world today. Start-ups are getting record investment year after year. This sector is progressing very fast. The reach of start-ups has increased even in small towns of the country. These days the word 'Unicorn' is in vogue,” he said.

India is flying high even in the world of unicorns. According to a report, the country has witnessed the rise of a unicorn is being every 10 days in the past 10 months.

“Due to the success of start-ups, everyone has noticed them and the way they are getting support from investors from all over the country and abroad. Perhaps, just a few years ago no one could have imagined this happening,” Modi said.

He added that this is the turning point of India's growth story, where people are now not only dreaming of becoming job seekers but also becoming job creators. This will further strengthen India's stature on the global stage.

Lastly, Modi reminded the citizens that the coronavirus is still prevalent and has urged everyone to take as many precautions as possible.