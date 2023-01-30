Manu Kumar Jain, who was the face of Xiaomi in India and played various roles in the company for almost a decade, has quit the Chinese firm, indicating that he would be joining a new industry after taking ‘some time-off’.

Jain had joined the Xiaomi Group in 2014 to start its India journey, but grew rapidly within three years of its operations in the country and became number one smartphone brand also. He was Global Vice President in his current role.

“Over the next few months, I will take some time-off, before taking up my next professional challenge. I am a builder at heart and would love to build something new, ideally in a new industry. I am proud of having been a small part of the ever growing startup community, twice. I hope to return to it with another fulfilling challenge,” he said in a social-media post.

He further wrote: “Nothing is impossible if people with the right intent come together. If you have interesting ideas that can empower millions, I would love to talk.”

When asked Xiaomi India, the company in a statement confirmed of Jain’s exit. “In a short span of seven years at Xiaomi India, Manu Kumar Jain played an instrumental role in the company’s success leading it to be India’s most loved and trusted brand. We would like to thank him for his valuable contribution to the business, and the smartphone industry in India and wish him success in his future endeavours and pursuits.”