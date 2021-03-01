MapmyIndia releases maps, nearby search to help locate Covid-19 vaccination centres

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
MapmyIndia today announced the launch of maps and nearby search features as part of its mobile application and official website.
The digital mapping company that uses IoT technologies stated in an official release that this has been done to help Indians find coronavirus vaccination centres across the country.
The Government of India has also integrated these features into the cowin.gov.in website. The portal is their official corona vaccination registration portal to guide the people and connect them with their nearby vaccination centres.
Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia, said in a statement: “In the fight against Covid-19, each one of us has a role to play. Since the pandemic entered India, MapmyIndia took upon itself the task of real-time geospatially mapping all corona-related places — testing, treatment and isolation centres as well as containment zones.”
He added: “To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia’s maps. Users can use the MapmyIndia app (mapmyindia.com/move) and Maps portal (maps.mapmyindia.com) to search and find nearby vaccine centres and get directions to them. They can also write reviews and report issues they face there, to help authorities get feedback and take corrective action, where required.”
To find the nearby Covid-19 vaccination centres, one needs to download the mapmyindia.com/move app or visit maps.mapmyindia.com or cowin.gov.in.
In the search box, click on the ‘Current location’ or enter the address, place name or eLoc of interest. eLoc is the six-character digital address for any place across India, a precise pin code representing the doorstep of any place (more information at mapmyindia.com/eloc).
Then click on search / vaccination centres. Users will see the nearest vaccination centres or location of interest. Users can click on Get Directions to further get exact turn-by-turn directions and real-time navigation (based on live traffic congestion and road safety hazards) to that vaccine centre.
