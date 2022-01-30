hamburger

News

Marayur Gold jaggery to hit the market soon

BL Kochi Bureau | Updated on: Jan 30, 2022
image caption

Pack of 750g to cost ₹99

TVJ & Sons, producers of jaggery, has introduced the GI-tagged Marayur jaggery to the market under the brand name, Marayur Gold, with HACCP certification.

Priced at ₹99 for 750 gm, the product comes with a geo-tag mark and the company claims it was produced in a highly hygienic condition, conforming to all the quality stipulations. With the new pack, the company is in the process of exporting the product to overseas markets as well.

Also Read
JSW Steel independent director Mukerjee passes away

Marayur jaggery owes its distinct sweetness and texture to the sweetest sugarcane, especially cultivated and grown in the Marayur region that lies on the slopes of the Western Ghats, giving it a distinct geographical identity.

With increase in demand for the round shape jaggery, the company said they have plans to launch the product in square, circle and triangular forms as well apart from the dust form.

Published on January 30, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you