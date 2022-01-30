Marayur Gold jaggery to hit the market soon

TVJ & Sons, producers of jaggery, has introduced the GI-tagged Marayur jaggery to the market under the brand name, Marayur Gold, with HACCP certification.

Priced at ₹99 for 750 gm, the product comes with a geo-tag mark and the company claims it was produced in a highly hygienic condition, conforming to all the quality stipulations. With the new pack, the company is in the process of exporting the product to overseas markets as well.

Marayur jaggery owes its distinct sweetness and texture to the sweetest sugarcane, especially cultivated and grown in the Marayur region that lies on the slopes of the Western Ghats, giving it a distinct geographical identity.

With increase in demand for the round shape jaggery, the company said they have plans to launch the product in square, circle and triangular forms as well apart from the dust form.