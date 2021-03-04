March vaccination slots filled up in Karnataka

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Karnataka is planning to make Covid-19 vaccine available in all the primary health centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) for speedy vaccination, said K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Medical Education.
“At present Covid-19 vaccine is being administered at taluk hospitals, we are considering extending the service to PHCs and CHCs to increase pace of vaccination so that more and more public can get the vaccine at the earliest,” he added.
In major cities in the State, with available slots for vaccination filled up, people need to wait for April slots to open.
A senior officer in the health department said, “The government is working out a mechanism to open more private hospitals to administer vaccines to ease the pent-up demand.”
So far as many as 10,525 senior citizens and 1,561 co-morbid individuals were vaccinated on March 4. On the whole, at the end of 48 days - 16,203 people have been vaccinated across the State.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...