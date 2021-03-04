March vaccination slots filled up in Karnataka

Karnataka is planning to make Covid-19 vaccine available in all the primary health centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) for speedy vaccination, said K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Medical Education.

“At present Covid-19 vaccine is being administered at taluk hospitals, we are considering extending the service to PHCs and CHCs to increase pace of vaccination so that more and more public can get the vaccine at the earliest,” he added.

In major cities in the State, with available slots for vaccination filled up, people need to wait for April slots to open.

A senior officer in the health department said, “The government is working out a mechanism to open more private hospitals to administer vaccines to ease the pent-up demand.”

So far as many as 10,525 senior citizens and 1,561 co-morbid individuals were vaccinated on March 4. On the whole, at the end of 48 days - 16,203 people have been vaccinated across the State.