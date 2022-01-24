TN report marginal drop in Covid-19 cases

There was a marginal drop in the number of new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday to 30,215 as against 30,580 on Sunday.
After 24,639 Covid patients were discharged, the number of active cases in the State stood at 2,06,484.
There were 46 deaths registered and 1,51,217 samples tested.
Chennai reported 6,296 new cases (6,383) and Coimbatore 3,786 (3,912).
On Monday, a total of 1,54,685 persons were vaccinated across the State to take the total number of doses to 9,06,14,884, according to health department data.
Published on
January 24, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.