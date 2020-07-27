Marginal impact of Covid-19 on Q4 performance of construction firms: ICRA

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
The financial performance of 12 construction companies, analysed by ICRA, witnessed a marginal decline in revenues and operating profit (OPBITDA) of 9-10 per cent on an aggregate basis during Q4 FY20.
The Covid-induced national lockdowns also impacted the execution in late March this year.
However, the impact on the aggregate net profits was higher with a 33 per cent contraction in growth due to higher depreciation and financial charges (which includes bank guarantee charges and interest on mobilisation advances for some companies).
The balance sheet at the aggregate level improved with lower borrowings as on March 31, 2020, ascompared to the previous year, supported by multiple factors such as healthy accruals from operations, the availing of mobilisation advances, etc.
The aggregate order book of the sample construction companies has also reduced with lower new order inflows, though it remains adequate with an aggregate order book-to-operating income ratio (OB/OI) of 2.9 times as of March 31, 2020.
ICRA expects the performance of the construction companies to be impacted in FY21 with a major impact in Q1 FY21 due to further lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, labour migration, supply chain disruptions, increased expenses (fixed costs and cost increase due to adherence to Covid-19 guidelines), etc.
Abhishek Gupta, Assistant Vice-President, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said, “While the construction activities started since April 20, labour availability and supply chain logistics had been a major challenge, and this is likely to reflect in the Q1 FY21 performance. Though execution has been gradually picking up, challenges remain and with the monsoons’ impact in Q2 FY21. Execution is expected to ramp up meaningfully only from H2 FY21 provided the Covid-19 pandemic remains under control.”
As the pandemic situation is still evolving the extent of the impact remains uncertain, though the credit coverage ratios are likely to moderate in the near term. With lower execution, operating income and profits of construction companies are likely to see a significant decline in Q1 FY21. However, due to low operating and financial leverage, most construction companies are better placed to withstand this short-term disruption. Furthermore, the relief measures taken by the government will support liquidity and recovery of the construction companies.
Gupta added, “The relief measures announced by the government, including the six months moratorium for repayment of loans and deferment of interest payments, the release of retention money and the bank guarantees on a pro-rata basis have been a relief. Timeline extension (three-six months), a grace period for payment of duties and taxes, a faster payment cycle, and the reduction in the interest rates is expected to support the liquidity position of the companies.”
Post pandemic, some state governments are likely to reduce investment in infrastructure in FY21 to tide over the additional cost burden arising from the situation. Further, contractors working for private sector clients also carry the risk of their clients cutting down or going slow on the capex, given the demand situation, particularly in the industrial segment (factory buildings/ warehousing etc).
Even after resolution of labour issues, the pick-up for these projects may not be immediate but contingent upon end-user demand prospects of their clients and the fund availability with clients. However, the Centre’s projects are likely to fare better with the increased borrowing plan of the government which can help support the infrastructure spending in the short term.
Further, over the medium term, the order book of companies in the infrastructure segment is expected to grow, supported by the strong national infrastructure pipeline, which envisages a significant scale-up of infrastructure investments till FY25.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...