Marginal rise in Covid cases in India

India reported 30,757 Covid cases on Thursday with 541 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily cases have marginally risen from the previous day’s infections of 30,615. The daily deaths on Wednesday stood at 514.

Delhi and Maharashtra recorded 739 and 2,797 cases respectively on Thursday evening. The daily fatalities in Delhi and Maharashtra were at 5 and 40 respectively. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry called out media reports which claimed that the Covid mortality in the country is higher than the official counts. It said that these reports were fallacious, completely inaccurate and speculative in nature.

‘Media reports false’

“There have been some media reports based on a published research paper alleging that mortality due to Covid 19 in India is much higher than the official count and actual numbers have been undercounted. The study estimates that 32-37 lakh people have died from Covid 19 by early November 2021 in the country, as compared to official figures of November 2021 of 4.6 lakh,” the Ministry said. India has a robust system of reporting deaths including Covid 19 deaths that is compiled regularly at different levels of governance starting from the Gram Panchayat level to the District-level and State level, it added.

Covid vaccinations

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate stood at 2.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was at 3.04 per cent. 11.79 lakh Covid tests were conducted during the previous day aggregating to 75.55 crore tests done so far. Also, the active cases in the country stood at 0.78 per cent of the total positive cases in the country.

According to the Government, India has inoculated more than 1.74 crore vaccinations so far. More than 75 per cent of the adult population has received their first dose. Besides this, the Government also informed that more than 11.7 crore vaccine doses are still lying with the States to be administered to children between 15-18 and adults.