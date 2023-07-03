Here are the important news related to Indian markets

Stocks that will see action today

Automobile stocks, Reliance Industries, Adani Transmission, Zomato, Granules India, Kansai Nerolac, Factor Alloyds, Siemens, Dynamic Tech, GTPL Hathway and Shiva Cement are some of the ​stocks that are in focus today

Markets likely to touch fresh life-time highs today

SGX Nifty Connect at 19,358 indicates ​​positive momentum to continue at BSE and the NSE on Monday ​​as Nifty futures on Monday closed at 17261.25 on the NSE.

Analysts expect the momentum to continue at the bourses as they see uninterrupted inflow from foreign portfolio investors.

  • July 03, 2023 08:56

    Federal Bank releases Q1 FY24 figures for key business parameters

    Federal Bank releases provisional figures for key business parameters for quarter ended June 2023

  • July 03, 2023 08:55

    IPO Screener: PKH Ventures issue subscribed 6% on Day 1

    The ₹379-crore initial public offerings of construction company, PKH Ventures, received a lukewarm response from investors on Day 1 of the issue opening as only 6 per cent of it was subscribed overall on the first day of the issue on Friday. The price band for the shares has been fixed at ₹140-148. The bids will be received in 100 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The PKH Ventures IPO closes on July 4.

  • July 03, 2023 08:54

    Trading of SGX Nifty begins at NSE IFSC, futures ruling at 19,358

    Trading of SGX Nifty on Monday kickstarted at NSE IFSC. The Nifty futures is currently ruling at 19,358 (at 7 am), and 123 contracts traded in early deal.

    “Full-scale operation of the NSE IFSC-SGX Connect (Connect) with the transition of SGX Nifty derivatives to NSE IFSC will take place on July 3, 2023. Following the transition, all US dollar denominated Nifty derivatives contracts will be exclusively traded on NSE IFSC,” a notice on the SGX Nifty Derivatives said in April.

  • July 03, 2023 08:43

    Three stocks that outperformed in the week ended June 30, 2023

    Nippon Life AMC (15 per cent), NLC India (11.28 per cent), and Aavas Financiers (10.25) have been among the best-performing stocks in S&P BSE 500 index, getting a boost from company and industry specific events that played out during the week

