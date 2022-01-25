Market Music: Ace investor’s catchy jingle on the exchange acquired by BSE

The stock markets have been Vijay Kedia’s musical muse for years. The managing director of Kedia Securities Pvt, who is one of India’s most successful investors, has belted out over 10 songs on the capital markets – catchy jingles that capture the heady highs of trading on Dalal Street.

Fittingly enough, on Tuesday, the Bombay Stock Exchange acquired the rights to his song “BSE Meri Jaan Ho Tum”, whose lyrics are an ode to the institution and the riches the come from investing:

“Economy ki zubaan ho tum....

Investors ke praan ho tum

Future ka mere intezaam ho tum

Sapno ka mere jahaan ho tum”

Kedia has conveyed all rights to the jingle song to BSE for a one-time and all-inclusive fee of ₹1 only. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of BSE, said, “We thank Shri Kedia for offering us this beautiful jingle. He has been a long term investor in the Capital Markets, and a well-wisher and supporter of the exchange. We are grateful for his kind gesture.”

Uttam Bagri, former Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers Forum, described the song as a song by the market of the market for the market.”

An honour

On his part, Kedia described the association as an honour. “From my first failed attempt in 1989 to become a sub-broker at BSE to today where my voice becomes a part of this great institution, the journey is both overwhelming and an honour,” he said.

The markets may have their lows and turn dreams to dust, but Kedia’s songs are mostly bullish, though he does sound a cautionary note here and there . Take his rap when the Sensex cross 50K.

“50,000 pahuch hi gaya yeh , lakh ki journey shuru hui hai

Phir bhi apne hosh na khona, chahe party shuru hui hai.”

For Kedia, the songs are also about investor education. He believes that true investor education for the masses has to be in simpler forms, and in manners that touches the heart and hence his lyrical outbursts.

The value of Kedia’s investments are reportedly around ₹608 crore and he is a shareholder in several large firms. Among his holdings are multi-baggers such as Ramco Systems, Vaibhav Global, Atul Auto and Tejas Networks.

Significantly, even as Kedia’s jingle promotes investing, India has seen a significant increase in the number of individual investors accessing the capital markets. From an average of 4 lakh new demat accounts opened every month in FY20, it tripled to 20 lakh per month in 2021 and has further increased to around 29 lakh per month in November 2021. The cumulative demat accounts which stood at 3.6 crore as on March 2019, were 7.7 crore as of end November 2021.