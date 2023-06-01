The country’s largest passenger vehicle maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Thursday reported domestic wholesale (dispatches to dealers) of 1,43,708 units in May, a jump of 15 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared with 1,24,474 units in corresponding month last year.

The company sold 46,243 units of utility vehicles during the month, a growth of 65 per cent y-o-y as compared with 28,051 units in May last year.

Similarly, it sold 71,419 units of the compact segment (like Baleno, Dzire, Swift, WagonR) during the month, a growth of five per cent y-o-y, as against 67,947 units in May 2022.

However, it reported a decline of 30 per cent y-o-y in its mini segment (Alto, S-Presso) to 12,236 units in May as compared with 17,408 units in the same month last year.

In the commercial vehicle segment, MSIL reported a decline of 18 per cent y-o-y to 2,888 units during last month as compared with 3,526 units in corresponding month last year.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” MSIL said in a statement.

