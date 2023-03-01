India’s largest passenger vehicle maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday reported a growth of 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in domestic wholesales at 1,47,467 units in February, as compared with 1,33,948 units in the corresponding month last year.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” the company said in a statement.

In the mini segment (Alto, S-Presso), the company reported a growth of 11 per cent YoY to 21,875 units during the month, as against 19,691 units in February 2022.

Its utility vehicles (like Brezza, Grand Vitara, XL6) grew by 32 per cent YoY to 33,550 units in the domestic market during the month, as compared with 25,360 units in the corresponding month last year.

he compact segment (like WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire) grew by three per cent YoY to 79,898 units last month, as compared with 77,795 units in the same month last year.

Sales of its Eeco van also rose to 11,352 units in February as compared with 9,190 units in the corresponding month in 2022.

However, sales of its mid-size sedan Ciaz dipped to 792 units last month, as compared with 1,912 units in February 2022, according to the data shared by MSIL.

Total exports for the company also declined by 27 per cent YoY to 17,207 during the month, as compared with 24,021 in February 2022.