Market share of Maruti Suzuki India slipped to 41 (40.86) per cent in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment during the financial year (FY) 2022-23 as compared to more than 42 per cent in FY2021-22, according to the latest data shared by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Tuesday.

The company recorded retail sale of 14,79,221 units during the year as compared with 12,39,688 units in FY22.

Similarly, second largest PV maker Hyundai Motor India saw a dip in market share to 14.51 per cent during the year as against 16.28 per cent in FY22. It retailed 5,25,088 units during the April 2022-March 2023 as against 4,79,027 units in the previous financial year.

However, share of Tata Motors grew at more than 13 per cent last financial year as compared to 11.27 per cent in FY22, as per its retail sales data. The ‘Nexon’ maker sold 4,84,843 units during FY23 as against 3,31,637 units in FY22.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s market share also grew to nine per cent during FY23 as compared to seven per cent in FY22. It sold 3,23,691 PVs during the year as compared with 1,99,125 units in the previous financial year.

Kia India ranked fifth with a market share of 6.42 per cent last year, growing from 5.30 per cent in FY22, the FADA data said. The ‘Seltos’ maker sold 2,32,570 units during the year as against 1,56,021 units in FY22.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor followed with 4.36 per cent market share at 1,57,893 units during FY23 as compared with 3.91 per cent market share the previous year with retail sales of 1,15,001 units in the previous financial year.

In the total PV market, retail sale stood at 36,20,039 units last financial year as compared with 29,42,273 units in FY22.

Two-wheeler sales

In the two-wheeler segment, market leader Hero MotoCorp’s market share declined to 32 per cent in FY23 with retail sales of 51,30,611 units as compared to 34.35 per cent and 46,35,480 units, respectively, in FY22.

However, market share of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India jumped to 24.33 per cent during FY23 as against 22 per cent in the previous fiscal. The company sold 38,92,340 units during the year as compared with 29,73,481 units in FY22.

TVS Motor Company’s market share also grew at 15.53 per cent in the last financial year as compared with 14.79 per cent in the previous fiscal. The Tamil Nadu-based two-wheeler maker retailed 24,84,863 units during FY23 as compared with 19,96,405 units in FY22.

But ‘Pulsar’ maker Bajaj Auto saw a dip in its market share to 10.62 per cent in the last fiscal as compared with 12.23 per cent in the previous fiscal. The company sold 16,98,789 units during the year as compared with 16,49,968 units in FY22, the FADA reported indicated.

The overall two-wheeler market saw a growth of 1,59,95,968 units as compared with 1,34,94,214 units in FY22.