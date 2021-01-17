UV market in 2020: Maruti Suzuki maintains lead, but Hyundai is fast catching up

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
In the intensely competitive UV (utility vehicle) segment, market leader Maruti Suzuki managed to maintain its lead in 2020 despite loss of market share, while Hyundai, the second biggest player, achieved significant gains.
During the pandemic-battered year, the total UV sales (SUVs, MUVs and MPVs) stood at 897,406 units when compared with 984,928 units in 2019, a decline of 9 per cent, while all other vehicle categories reported significant double-digit decline. A strong demand for SUVs helped the segment weather the storm.
Maruti’s total UV sales for 2020 stood at about 203,124 units (254,157 units), while Hyundai’s total UV sales grew to 180,237 units (171,441 units).
So, Maruti’s market share stood at 22.63 per cent in 2020, down from 25.8 per cent. On the other hand, Hyundai’s market share grew to 20.08 per cent from 17.41 per cent in 2019.
“In recent years, the company has strategically widened its UV portfolio, matching customer demands. In 2020, we sold 86,717 units of Vitara Brezza; 12,222 units of S-Cross and 104,185 units of Ertiga and XL6. The UV segment is growing fast and we bring out products that match and complement customer’s demand,” said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India:
Hyundai’s quick ramp-up in production in the post-lockdown period helped it deliver the new Creta , which had huge bookings when the lockdown was imposed. The company emerged as the top player in the SUV segment. In 2020, Hyundai was the only player to report positive growth in UVs (on a full year basis), while all other established players (excluding Kia and MG motors) reported a decline. “We became number one brand in SUV segment in 2020 and Creta continues to be the top brand of choice in SUV segment,” said SS Kim, Managing Director HMIL. New entrant Kia Motors managed to secure the third position in the UV market with a 15.6 per cent share, which is marginally higher than Mahindra & Mahindra that saw an erosion in its share to 15.18 per cent in 2020 (22.19 per cent).
Tata Motors’ share was 7.03 per cent and Toyota’s 5.7 per cent.
Suraj Ghosh, Principal Analyst — South Asia Powertrain Forecasts, IHS Markit points out that SUV body style has been the most sought-after among buyers. Though it's not a new trend, it has gained prominence as more products have become available under leading brands. And this trend is expected to continue in 2021 as well — sustained consumer preference and more OEMs getting into this segment will be the drivers.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...