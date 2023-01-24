Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,391 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, which is more than double (129 per cent) the ₹1,042 crore it registered in the corresponding period last financial year (FY).

Consolidated revenue from operations also grew 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹29,057 crore during the quarter in review, as against ₹23,253 crore in October-December 2021, the company said in a statement.

The company sold 4,65,911 units during the quarter, with 4,03,929 units sold in the domestic market and 61,982 units exported, MSIL said.

“Pending customer orders stood at about 3,63,000 vehicles at the end of this quarter, out of which about 1,19,000 orders were for newly launched models,” it said.