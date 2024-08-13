Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Tuesday said it has commenced the export of 1,600 units of its ‘Made-in-India’ SUV Fronx to Japan, its first SUV launch in that country.

Fronx is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat plant and its first export consignment to Japan left from Pipavav port, MSIL said.

It is MSIL’s second export product to Japan, after Baleno in 2016. Fronx is slated to be launched in Japan by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki’s parent company, in the autumn of 2024, the company said.

“Japan is one of the most quality conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world. Our export to Japan is a testament of Maruti Suzuki’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, internationally recognised safety, and quality standards. It underscores our strong commitment to excellence,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL said.

The Fronx embodies the best of engineering, design finesse and is a beacon of Indian auto manufacturing excellence, he added.

Sales growth

Maruti Suzuki, which leads the country’s passenger vehicle (PV) exports with a 42 per cent share, shipped over 2.8 lakh units to over 100 countries in FY2023-24. It exported a record 70,560 units in Q1 FY2024-25, the highest ever Q1 record for the company, it said.

Unveiled globally at Auto Expo 2023, Fronx was launched in India on April 24, 2023. It was the first model in the country to clock the fastest one-lakh sales within 10 months from launch, MSIL said.

In July 2023, the company commenced export of Fronx to destinations like Latin America, West Asia, and Africa. Cumulatively, since launch, the company has sold over two-lakh Fronx units in domestic and export markets, MSIL added.