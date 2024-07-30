Horrific details of death and devastation are emerging from hills-bound Wayanad and adjoining Malappuram districts in Kerala, which saw a series of massive landslides and flash floods that wiped out at least three villages, according to an initial account. At least 43 have been killed and more than 100 hospitalised with varying degrees of injuries.

Scores still trapped

Scores of people are suspected to be trapped in the landslides that struck Meppadi in Wayanad district in the early hours of Tuesday. The district administration has confirmed several deaths but major parts of the region are still inaccessible. Latest reports suggest at least 43 deaths, but this number is expected to climb judging from the scale of devastation on view, reports said. Several houses in the nearby Chooralmala area as well as small business establishments have been washed away.

NDRF teams in action

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said in a Facebook post that Fire Force and NDRF teams have been deployed to the affected area. Two teams of Kannur Defence Security Corps have also been instructed to move into Wayanad to assist in the rescue efforts. Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian said the Prime Minister’s Office has ordered Indian Airforce, Navy and Army stations in South India to coordinate rescue and relief operations in Wayanad. He said the PMO is closely monitoring the situation and would extend all help to the State government.

Too early to assess damage

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after reviewing aerial and satellite photographs of the landslip area, said it was too early to quantify loss of life and damage from the “still-evolving situation”. Rescue workers were striving hard to reach the disaster-hit localities. The picture will become clearer only in the coming hours, he said.

PM announces ex gratia

The Prime Minister has announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased in the landslides. The injured would be given ₹50,000 each. Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan said a bridge had collapsed at Mundakkayil, cutting off the landslide-hit locality from the rest of the region. The NDRF team is attempting to build a pontoon bridge to reach the locality. The government also considered setting up a ropeway for search, rescue and relief operations, he added.

Harrisons Malayalam

Officials at Harrisons Malayalam Sentinel Rock estate said there were close to 450 workers, including migrants, at the tea plantation, and two staff families and eight workers are missing. Besides, five staff quarters, six labour lanes and two musters have been washed away. A bridge in Chooralmala, connecting the area with the mainland, was washed away, hampering rescue efforts, an HML official said.