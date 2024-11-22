Matrimony.com, the Chennai-based matrimony service provider, has forayed into a new business with the launch of Manyjobs, an app for frontline and entry level job seekers across Tamil Nadu. Primarily, the app will deal with ‘grey collar’ jobs , Murugavel Jankiraman, CEO, Matrimony.com, told media.

Tamil Nadu has a diversified manufacturing sector and features among the leading States in industries like garments and textile products, IT and ITeS. Already, 25,000 job openings across the State is available in the app with 1,000 openings getting added daily. It secured nearly 50,000 registered users within a week and a few thousand candidates are already placed through the app, he added.

Authentic job listings

The app will enable users to find jobs in their preferred cities; ensure all job listings are thoroughly verified to maintain authenticity and eliminate fraudulent or misleading job opportunities. It will also allow job seekers to connect with recruiters directly via call or message, streamlining the hiring process, Jankiraman said.

Bilingual app

He further added that the vernacular/bilingual app ensures users can access it in both Tamil and English, helping to reach out to a larger audience.

Some of the recruiters onboard are Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T Finance, Zudio, Jio, Axis Bank, Kauvery Hospital, Royal Enfield, Asian Paints, Reliance Retail, Croma and Apollo Pharmacy, he said.

‘Critical for TN’

Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said the portal was critical for the State, which is one of the most industrialised States in the country. In the last three years, 31 lakhs jobs have been created in the State, and many more to be created in future. Tamil Nadu is the talent and industrial capitals of India, he said.

The company’s share price on the NSE closed at ₹655, up by ₹6.75 or 1.04 per cent.