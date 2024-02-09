Matrimony.com Ltd, the Chennai-based online matrimony company, reported a 4.3 per cent decline in net profit at ₹11.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, against ₹11.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue was ₹117 crore — a 6.2 per cent growth y-o-y — but a decline of 3.6 per cent over the September quarter. Murugavel Janakiraman, Chairman and Managing Director, Matrimony.com, said: “We are working on various enhancements and also new initiatives. These ongoing measures are expected to provide the desired momentum in the coming quarters”.

During the quarter, the company launched ‘Safe Matrimony’ campaign aimed at increasing awareness about online frauds, with actor Vidya Balan as the face of this campaign.

Launched in the year 2000, BharatMatrimony is the flagship brand of Matrimony.com. It has a network of 17 different regional portals based on varied regions such as TamilMatrimony, KeralaMatrimony, TeluguMatrimony, BengaliMatrimony and HindiMatrimony.

The share price of Matrimony.com on the NSE closed at ₹529.95, down by 0.77 per cent.