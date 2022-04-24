MaxiVision Eye Hospitals in expansion mode

MaxiVision Eye Hospitals is expanding its operations beyond Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat. The Hyderabad-based hospital has formed new joint ventures in Gujarat and Hyderabad and is also expanding in Tamil Nadu, according to GSK Velu, Chairman, Maxivision Eye Hospitals.

``We have a very unique model of Joint Venture (JV) with leading eye care practices in the country which is a practice development and wealth maximisation program for doctors who have been in the practice for decades and are not able to expand due to lack of support by the professional management team,’‘ he said.

The new joint ventures (JVs) are Maxivision-Mahalakshmi Eye Hospitals in Hyderabad and Nethradeep Maxivision Eye Hospitals in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Maxivision entered Tamil Nadu recently with one Super Specialty eye hospital in Tiruchirappalli and is now planning to expand to other districts including Chennai, Tanjore, Kumbakonam, Salem, Madurai, and Erode.

After September this year, it would finalise five more joint ventures in Telangana, AP, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka, with reputed doctors of the region, Velu said.

Last financial year, the group posted close to ₹200 crore revenue from 21 eye care centres.