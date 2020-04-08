McDonald’s India begins McDelivery from 8 outlets in Delhi-NCR

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
American burger chain McDonald's India said it has re-started McDelivery from eight restaurants in the Delhi-NCR, as the government directives as categorised food delivery as one of the essential services. The company has enhanced safety and hygiene measures in these restaurants.
"In line with the government’s notification categorising food delivery as one of the essential services, we have restored McDelivery at eight restaurants in Delhi. Starting April 8, McDelivery will be available for delivery from East of Kailash, Saket, Kamla Nagar, Naraina, Dwarka Sec-5, Tilak Nagar, Noida 4 Shopprix and Noida 63 restaurants through our trusted delivery partners Swiggy and Zomato," said a spokesperson for McDonald's India (North and East),
Following the annoucement of the lockdown, the American burger chain had shut down over 150 restaurants in the North and Eastern region. The fast-food brand said it has implemented additional safety measures such as increasing handwashing frequency, temperature monitoring, increased sanitation with hospital-grade disinfectant.
"All the restaurant staff wear masks while working. Social distancing measures have been implemented at these restaurants. We are using floor markers in the restaurants to help the restaurant staff and delivery riders maintain social distancing. We are also consistently propagating messaging on social distancing across various platforms," the company spokesperson added.
"The safety of the Nation and our people is our topmost priority. Our decisions are guided by the government’s directives, which include compliance with all local and state restrictions, wherever applicable," the company added.
