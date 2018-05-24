MCFL posts ₹20-cr profit in Q4

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) has posted a net profit of ₹20.30 crore for the Q4 of 2017-18. During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the total income rose 18.30 per cent to ₹643.06 crore ( ₹543.55 crore). Net profit after tax for the quarter was ₹20.30 crore ( ₹4.69 crore). The board has recommended a dividend of ₹1 per share (10 per cent on face value of ₹10 per share).