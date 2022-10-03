Shares of MCX and 63 moons technologies increased two per cent and one per cent to ₹1,248 and ₹163 respectively as the latter renewed its software support services to the exchange for three months from October.

At the request of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), 63 moons technologies (formerly Financial Technologies) has agreed to a fresh arrangement, as per new terms of engagement, for Software Support Services to the exchange and all existing support and service levels to be offered to benefit trading members which they have been enjoying since inception of MCX, said 63 Moons in a statement on Monday.

The software support and maintenance agreement between 63 moons and MCX, which was last amended in September, 2014, has ended last month.

Seamless trading

In view of new arrangement, trading community now can continue seamless trading experience.

Earlier, MCX said it had issued a purchase order to 63 moons for extending support and managed services for its existing trading and clearing platform. The services envisaged under the existing agreements with 63 moons will remain the same as the previous one.