News

MCX to launch options trading on spot gold mini

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 06, 2020 Published on July 06, 2020

MCX, the country's largest commodity exchange, plans to launch options trading on spot gold mini (100 grams) from Friday.

Initially, three options contracts expiring between August and October will be available for trading. The maximum single order size shall be of 100 lots.

The underlying price would be ex-Ahmedabad (inclusive of all taxes and levies relating to import duty, customs but excluding GST, any other additional tax, cess, octroi or surcharge as applicable).

Last week, market regulator Sebi has cleared launch of options trading in both spot gold mini and silver mini (5kg).

Published on July 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
106-year-old Spanish flu survivor in Delhi now beats Covid-19