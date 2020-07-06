MCX to launch options trading on spot gold mini

MCX, the country's largest commodity exchange, plans to launch options trading on spot gold mini (100 grams) from Friday.

Initially, three options contracts expiring between August and October will be available for trading. The maximum single order size shall be of 100 lots.

The underlying price would be ex-Ahmedabad (inclusive of all taxes and levies relating to import duty, customs but excluding GST, any other additional tax, cess, octroi or surcharge as applicable).

Last week, market regulator Sebi has cleared launch of options trading in both spot gold mini and silver mini (5kg).