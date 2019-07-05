News

MDMK chief Vaiko convicted in sedition case , sentenced to one year imprisonment

PTI Chennai | Updated on July 05, 2019 Published on July 05, 2019

VAIKO, MDMK leader   -  THE HINDU

Vaiko, who was present in the court, said he never sought any leniency.

MDMK chief Vaiko was on Friday convicted by a city court here in a sedition case filed in 2009 by the Tamil Nadu government.

He was sentenced to simple imprisonment for a year. Judge J Shanthi held him guilty of the offence of sedition.

Vaiko, who was present in the court, said he never sought any leniency.

A petition was filed to suspend the conviction enabling an appeal against the order. Subsequently, the conviction and sentence were stayed for one month.

Police had registered a case under section 124(A) of IPC (sedition) against Vaiko for the speech he made while releasing his book “Naan Kutram Sattugiren,”(I am Making the Accusation) in 2009.

Published on July 05, 2019
state politics
Tamil Nadu
Next Story

Pesticide exposure linked to teen depression: Study

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Pesticide exposure linked to teen depression: Study