MEA advises Indian students in Canada, travellers to stay vigilant

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory asking Indian nationals and students in Canada or those travelling to the country to exercise ‘due caution and remain vigilant” in view of the increasing incidences of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities there.

“Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites, or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in,” the advisory issued on Friday noted.

Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency, it said.

The MEA pointed out that there had been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada.

“The MEA and our High Commission/Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate and take appropriate action,” it said.

The perpetrators of these crimes have, however, not been brought to justice so far in Canada, it added.

Trouble started brewing earlier this month after a prominent Hindu temple was defaced by anti-social elements in Toronto, with anti-India graffiti in an apparent hate crime.

The Indian mission in Canada condemned the act of vandalism and asked the authorities to take prompt action against the miscreants.