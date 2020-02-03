MEA suspends travel from China on E-visas in a new travel advisory

Amazon’s Echo Auto review: Alexa goes for a ride
In recent developments regarding the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, anyone with a travel history to China from January 15 could be quarantined, according to the latest travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.
The Ministry of Health has advised all citizens to refrain from travelling to China.
“New Travel Advisory for #novelcoronavirus: Indians should refrain from travel to #China. In the case of travel, on return from China, they could be quarantined. Anyone with travel history in #China since 15th Jan 2020 and from now on could be quarantined.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan,” the Ministry of Health said in a post on its official Twitter account.
In addition to the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of External Affairs has also issued an advisory. According to the advisory, travel on E-visas to India stands suspended for Chinese passport holders and applicants of other nationalities residing in the Republic of China as of now in light of recent developments.
“In addition, MEA has issued an advisory: Due to current developments, travel to India on E-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect. This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China,” an official release by the Press Information Bureau read.
The advisory was issued after a meeting held by the Cabinet Secretary on the preparedness of thenovel coronavirus outbreak. The meeting was held with Secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Civil Aviation, Department of Health Research, and representatives from ITBP, AFMS and NDMA.
So far, 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have been screened while 142 travellers showing symptoms of the disease have been picked up by the IDSP and have been referred to isolation facilities.
India’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was reported in Kerala on January 31. A second case was confirmed, yet again in Kerala, on February 2.
Two Air India flights sent by the government have evacuated over 600 Indian nationals from Wuhan.
The n-CoV outbreak has infected over 13,000 people worldwide and has claimed more than 300 lives in China alone.
Multiple airlines in the US, Europe and Asia have already cancelled flights to China due to the outbreak, including IndiGo and Air India, according toa personal report.
Singapore, on January 31, became the first South East Asian country to ban all travellers from China.
