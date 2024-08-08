The Pune District Legal Services Authority (PDLSA) has summoned members of the Kalyani family and the Hiremath siblings for mediation on August 8. The case, referred to the mediation centre by the Pune court, involves a partition suit filed by Sameer Hiremath and Pallavi Swadi (née Hiremath), nephew and niece of Baba Kalyani.

Earlier this year, Sameer and Pallavi approached the Pune civil court seeking partition of the Kalyani family Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). In response, Baba Kalyani denied the existence of any family HUF and asserted that the siblings had no claim to the family wealth as they were the children of his sister, Sugandha Hiremath. He further stated that their great-grandfather, Annappa Narayan Kalyani (ANK), was not wealthy and earned only Rs 2 per month, leaving just ₹2 lakh to his son, Neelkanth Annappa Kalyani (NAK), Baba and Sugandha’s father, at the time of his death.

On July 22, during a court hearing, Sameer and Pallavi expressed distress over their great-grandfather being described as poor. They filed a rejoinder asserting that Annappa Kalyani was known as ‘Raosaheb’ and accused their uncle of perjury.

During the proceedings, the siblings’ counsel highlighted that the ongoing mudslinging was damaging the Kalyani family’s reputation. They proposed mediation, which was initially rejected by Baba’s counsel. The court asked all parties to submit their proposals in writing. Sameer and Pallavi’s side filed a mediation request, while the others did not. Consequently, the court referred the case to the PDLSA.

If all parties agree, the dispute over the partition could be settled out of court. Sameer and Pallavi’s suit involves Baba Kalyani, his son Amit, Gaurishankar Kalyani (Baba and Sugandha’s brother), Viraj Kalyani (Gaurishankar’s son), and Sugandha Hiremath.

