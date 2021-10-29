Medical experts allay fears over unrelenting Covid curve in Kerala

Medical experts have allayed fears over the unrelenting Covid curve in Kerala, citing the slow pace in administering the second dose of vaccine and prevalence of Delta variant as reasons behind the recent spike.

Severe cases including deaths are mostly in people above the age group of 45 with comorbidities, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. About 95 per cent of the eligible population above 18 years have received a single dose, including 50 per cent who received two doses. But in the age group of 18 to 44, 85 per cent have received the first dose, of which only 27 per cent received the second dose.

Those who have taken two doses among the youth are still a small proportion. However, they belong to the productive age group that is vulnerable to the virus and is getting infected. These people are getting back to work as economic activities commenced and their close contact with people is resulting in the spread of the virus, explained Indu PS, Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Kollam.

According to Covid19India.org, about 71 per cent of the population have received a single dose, including 38 per cent who have been fully vaccinated.

Importance of two doses

However, she pointed out that the number of hospitalisations, the requirement of ICU beds and medical oxygen facilities and mortality among people who took the vaccines were very low. With the prevailing Delta variant, the efficacy of single dose vaccine was low and it was important to go for two doses to control severe cases and mortality, she added.

The number of cases in the UK is also on the rise despite the high vaccine coverage, she said adding that there also, the mortality is less.

On the rising number of deaths, Indu pointed out that mortality cases are high only in elderly and unvaccinated or those who have co-morbidities.

On the question of why other States are not reporting more cases, she said Kerala, on an average, conducts 80,000 tests on a daily basis while in other States, it is much lower. Besides, under-counting is very low in Kerala with one in four cases as per ICMR sero survey compared to national average of one in 33 cases and even one in 100 in some States. This shows that Covid surveillance is stronger in Kerala.

To a question on the possibility of a third Covid wave, Indu said the next wave depends on the speed of administration of two doses to the vulnerable population. Vaccination along with natural infection gives a very good protection to the population.