Medical experts allay fears over unrelenting Covid curve in Kerala

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Medical experts have allayed fears over the unrelenting Covid curve in Kerala, citing the slow pace in administering the second dose of vaccine and prevalence of Delta variant as reasons behind the recent spike.
Severe cases including deaths are mostly in people above the age group of 45 with comorbidities, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. About 95 per cent of the eligible population above 18 years have received a single dose, including 50 per cent who received two doses. But in the age group of 18 to 44, 85 per cent have received the first dose, of which only 27 per cent received the second dose.
Those who have taken two doses among the youth are still a small proportion. However, they belong to the productive age group that is vulnerable to the virus and is getting infected. These people are getting back to work as economic activities commenced and their close contact with people is resulting in the spread of the virus, explained Indu PS, Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Kollam.
According to Covid19India.org, about 71 per cent of the population have received a single dose, including 38 per cent who have been fully vaccinated.
However, she pointed out that the number of hospitalisations, the requirement of ICU beds and medical oxygen facilities and mortality among people who took the vaccines were very low. With the prevailing Delta variant, the efficacy of single dose vaccine was low and it was important to go for two doses to control severe cases and mortality, she added.
The number of cases in the UK is also on the rise despite the high vaccine coverage, she said adding that there also, the mortality is less.
On the rising number of deaths, Indu pointed out that mortality cases are high only in elderly and unvaccinated or those who have co-morbidities.
On the question of why other States are not reporting more cases, she said Kerala, on an average, conducts 80,000 tests on a daily basis while in other States, it is much lower. Besides, under-counting is very low in Kerala with one in four cases as per ICMR sero survey compared to national average of one in 33 cases and even one in 100 in some States. This shows that Covid surveillance is stronger in Kerala.
To a question on the possibility of a third Covid wave, Indu said the next wave depends on the speed of administration of two doses to the vulnerable population. Vaccination along with natural infection gives a very good protection to the population.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...