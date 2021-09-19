Medicines from the sky: Dunzo Digital trials from Sept 20

Dunzo Digital & Skye Air will start drone delivery trials of vaccines, medicines and blood packets from September 20 in Telangana, according to Dunzo Digital.

Skye Air, a part of the Dunzo Med Air consortium for the State government’s “Medicines from the Sky” project, will work in collaboration with Dunzo Digital during the six-day trial.

The trials will be on from September 20 in Vikarabad.

Dunzo Digital is a hyper-local on demand delivery service company based out of Bengaluru, backed by Google.

“This technology will allow for almost instantaneous access to vaccines and medicines from the most populous to most remote areas in India in the near future.” Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Founder, Dunzo said in a release on Saturday.

“These will be BVLOS trials with the drones delivering up to 12 km within 18 minutes with each drone carrying vaccines in temperature-controlled boxes powered by Bagmo,” Swapnik Jakkampundi, Co-founder, Skye Air said.